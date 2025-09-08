Trexquant Investment LP Has $778,000 Stake in Ceva, Inc. $CEVA

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,153 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of Ceva worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceva by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,657,000 after acquiring an additional 281,274 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Ceva by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 91,668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ceva by 3,600.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 88,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 85,643 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Ceva in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ceva by 75.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 64,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ceva stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. Ceva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.79 million, a P/E ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

Ceva ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Ceva had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ceva in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

