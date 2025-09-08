Trexquant Investment LP Has $791,000 Stock Position in First Bank $FRBA

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First Bank were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in First Bank by 6,607.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Bank by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in First Bank by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Bank from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

First Bank stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

