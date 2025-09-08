Trexquant Investment LP Invests $615,000 in EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR $EH

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $1,207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $16.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.16. EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $29.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EHang in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on EHang from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EHang presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

EHang Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

