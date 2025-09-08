Trexquant Investment LP Invests $684,000 in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,524 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

NYSE:TPC opened at $62.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.88. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $63.96.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In related news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 44,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $2,620,168.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 4,270,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,543,343.05. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 560,000 shares of company stock worth $30,213,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

