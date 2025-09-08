Trexquant Investment LP Invests $721,000 in Couchbase, Inc. $BASE

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Couchbase by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William Robert Carey sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $33,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,075. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $385,396.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 377,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,469.60. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,795. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BASE. DA Davidson lowered Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.47.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.93. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.42% and a negative net margin of 34.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

