Trexquant Investment LP Invests $764,000 in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR $DAVA

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Endava as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Endava by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,137,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,145,000 after buying an additional 297,304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $5,494,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $1,763,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Endava Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $10.14 on Monday. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $598.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

