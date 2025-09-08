Trexquant Investment LP Invests $783,000 in Immatics N.V. $IMTX

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 173,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.14% of Immatics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in Immatics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Immatics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,677,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,226 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Immatics by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 719,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 372,207 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics Stock Up 9.4%

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $6.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $760.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.02. Immatics N.V. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics N.V. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Immatics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

