Trexquant Investment LP Invests $783,000 in Immatics N.V. $IMTX

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 173,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.14% of Immatics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in Immatics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Immatics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,677,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,226 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Immatics by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 719,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 372,207 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Immatics Stock Up 9.4%
NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $6.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $760.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.02. Immatics N.V. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $13.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Immatics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.
View Our Latest Report on Immatics
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Immatics
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.