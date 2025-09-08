Trexquant Investment LP Invests $797,000 in Donegal Group, Inc. $DGICA

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 65,146 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 131,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Donegal Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGICA stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. Donegal Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $688.58 million and a PE ratio of 7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%.The company had revenue of $233.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director David Charles King sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $78,795.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $43,775. This trade represents a 64.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,500,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,857,429.68. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 98,796 shares of company stock worth $1,768,036. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

