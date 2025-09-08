Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. $CCAP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,035 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $50,719.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,736.51. This trade represents a 20.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.52 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

