Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RIGL

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.19% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,130,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 112,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

RIGL stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $741.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $43.72.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $101.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 438.89%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

