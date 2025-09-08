Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Position in Hagerty, Inc. $HGTY

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Hagerty by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 555,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 60,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Hagerty by 15.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 743,597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hagerty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hagerty by 15.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HGTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hagerty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hagerty

In related news, major shareholder Holding Corp. Hagerty sold 1,236,750 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $11,031,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 28,736 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $322,130.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,415,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,862,407.83. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,918,921 shares of company stock worth $107,343,502. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hagerty Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.15 million. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

