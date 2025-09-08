Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,323 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 65.8% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $27.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.12. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

