Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $646,000 Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $28,689,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $19,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,742,000 after buying an additional 159,191 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after buying an additional 136,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $18,996,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL stock opened at $285.98 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.34 and a 12 month high of $321.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

