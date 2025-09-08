Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $764,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 88.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 185.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $313.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.20. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $559.95.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

