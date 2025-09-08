Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 5,808 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp $MPB

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 113,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MPB opened at $30.22 on Monday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $695.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.69%.The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPB

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.