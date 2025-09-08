Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 6,226 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 41,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

