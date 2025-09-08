Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in First United Corporation $FUNC

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,214 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First United were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First United by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First United in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in First United in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in First United in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First United by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First United

In related news, Director Irvin Robert Rudy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,625. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 309 shares of company stock worth $10,113 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First United Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $36.94 on Monday. First United Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $239.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. First United had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Analysts expect that First United Corporation will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First United has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

