Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Preferred Bank $PFBC

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Preferred Bank worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,487,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,741,000 after buying an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,491,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $95.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.78. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Preferred Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFBC

About Preferred Bank

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.