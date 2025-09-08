Trexquant Investment LP Sells 15,213 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. $ITRN

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

ITRN stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $671.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.87. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.17 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 16.35%.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 71.68%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

