Trexquant Investment LP Sells 30,735 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,735 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.70 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

