Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,029 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. $CARE

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 48,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $301,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield sold 1,629 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $27,383.49. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,986.58. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catharine L. Midkiff sold 2,000 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $35,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,054 shares in the company, valued at $285,119.04. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,138 shares of company stock worth $138,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CARE stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.58%.The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

