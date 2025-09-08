Trexquant Investment LP Sells 781,626 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,769 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 781,626 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,861 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 485.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 104,895 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 86,990 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.40. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

