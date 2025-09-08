Trexquant Investment LP Takes $688,000 Position in BRP Inc. $DOOO

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,639,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,399,000 after acquiring an additional 684,651 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,118,000 after acquiring an additional 668,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,744,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,805,000 after acquiring an additional 346,114 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,234,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 71,544 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Canada upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Desjardins upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.92 and a beta of 1.19. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. BRP had a positive return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. BRP’s payout ratio is -262.50%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

