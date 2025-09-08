Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 1,396.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WFG. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.63 and a 52-week high of $102.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.14%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

