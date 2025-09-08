Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 16.4% – Should You Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.4% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 747,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 102,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.