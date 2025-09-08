Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 16.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) were down 16.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 747,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 630% from the average daily volume of 102,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Trifecta Gold Trading Down 16.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$24.24 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

