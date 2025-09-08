Turning Point Brands, Inc. $TPB Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 67,005 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In other Turning Point Brands news, SVP Brittani Cushman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $557,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,325.32. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 330,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,074,324.84. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

NYSE:TPB opened at $100.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $102.90.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

