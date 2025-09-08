Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $199.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.