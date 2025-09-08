Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading 11.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 207,543,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 121,252,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £600,996.30, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

