Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 2,004 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE JEF opened at $63.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

