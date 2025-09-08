Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ScanSource by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ScanSource by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Zacks Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

ScanSource Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $812.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.21 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $32,764.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,977.26. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,415 shares of company stock valued at $439,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.