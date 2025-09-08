Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 2,875 Shares of TEGNA Inc. $TGNA

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of TEGNA in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $21.35.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $675.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.