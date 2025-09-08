Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV stock opened at $163.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.84 and its 200-day moving average is $142.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.42. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.57 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

