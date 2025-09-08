Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 4,846 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. $GCT

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 319.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 724.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

In other news, insider Marshall Bernes sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $500,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $34.50.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $322.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.08 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GigaCloud Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

GigaCloud Technology Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

