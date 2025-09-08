Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 6,773 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. $AGRO

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,816 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 72.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 12,037,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,347 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adecoagro from $9.90 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.40). Adecoagro had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.30%.The business had revenue of $405.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

