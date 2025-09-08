Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 702 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Entegris by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $81.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $117.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.30.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

