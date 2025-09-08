Vident Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 26,334 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. $CCRN

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 324.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $274.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.67 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCRN. UBS Group cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cross Country Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

