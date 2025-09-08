Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. $MBUU

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Malibu Boats worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2,154.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
Shares of MBUU opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $647.96 million, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.20. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Malibu Boats Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
