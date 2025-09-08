Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. $MBUU

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Malibu Boats worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2,154.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of MBUU opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $647.96 million, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.20. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

