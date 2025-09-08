Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 20.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 31,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 609.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 58,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 50,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 81.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $187.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.92. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $191.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 532 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $99,739.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,260.96. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $981,216.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,177.14. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,997. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on R shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Baird R W raised Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

