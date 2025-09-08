Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Caleres, Inc. $CAL

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Caleres worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 933.8% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 140,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 127,305 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,642,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Caleres Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $15.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $658.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.93 million. Caleres had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

About Caleres

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.