Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,693,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,406,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 871,968 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 570,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 437,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

