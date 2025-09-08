Vident Advisory LLC Buys 10,145 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,559 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

