Vident Advisory LLC Buys 1,564 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. $BXC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of BlueLinx worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $86.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.58. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $134.79.

BlueLinx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on BXC. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

