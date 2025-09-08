Vident Advisory LLC Buys 359 Shares of SiTime Corporation $SITM

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.66, for a total value of $485,320.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,610,082.58. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 463,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,464,256. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,539 shares of company stock worth $3,051,900 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.33.

SITM stock opened at $234.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.72 and a 200-day moving average of $189.03. SiTime Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 2.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 32.15%.The business had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

