Vident Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,636,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 575.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 61,735 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Prudential Public by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 141,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 103,005 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Public by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 47,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PUK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prudential Public Price Performance

PUK stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Prudential Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 117.0%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

