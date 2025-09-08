Vident Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,523,000 after purchasing an additional 897,585 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 4,231.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 607,821 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 547,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pentair by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 541,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,663,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Pentair Stock Up 0.5%

PNR opened at $110.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $111.80.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

