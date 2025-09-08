Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. $MCRI

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $101.88 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.99 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 18.70%.The firm had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

MCRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,248,435.80. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $1,287,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Further Reading

