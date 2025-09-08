Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,195,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,134,000 after purchasing an additional 492,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,747,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 153,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,111,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 833,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $16.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.32. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $252.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.98 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 345.45%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

