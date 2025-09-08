Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 348,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NMRK stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 2.51%.The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.570 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

