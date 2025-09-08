Vident Advisory LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA $EBR

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 111.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBR. Scotiabank raised shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras Stock Performance

Shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3219 per share. This is a boost from Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 700.0%. Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

